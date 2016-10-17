Marcus Anthony Bonner

The only son of Tony L. and Joe Ann (Harris) Bonner, he was born May 18, 1976, in Sandusky. Marcus confessed his love for Christ at an early age at Porter Memorial C.M.E. Church.

Marcus was student in the Sandusky School system, graduating in 1994, and was a star athlete. Marcus showed skills in several sports from track and field, basketball and even football until he broke his ankle. But Marcus truly shined in his love for wrestling. He completed the hat trick at the Sandusky Winter Banquet. As a senior two-year letterman, he captured three special trophies including MVP Honors and Most Pins (17) during the wrestling portion of awards ceremonies. His senior year Marcus won Divisional Champ and Team Leader in points scoring (191), and earned Most Improved honors. Marcus went on to compete at State and placed fifth that year and earned a Certificate from Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Marcus immediately enlisted in the U.S. Army after high school and served as a Food Service Specialist. After an injury with a parachuting jump, Marcus returned home and completed certification at Hope Valley Barber Shop. He was employed at Headz Up Barber Shop upon completion of classes and loved the opportunity to serve many in the community. Marcus also put his skills to work at the National Wide Arena as a chef assistant and Chili’s Bar and Grill as lead grill cook. His recent employment was at Wilbert Plastic Services as an operator.

His greatest joy was the love he had for his daughter Tatiyana (T.T.). Marcus shared many of his loves with T.T., like cooking, riding bikes and the special times spent fishing. He was very proud of T.T. graduating from high school and her enrollment as a freshman at Arizona State University in Temple, Ariz. Marcus shared everything with many of his friends and he never knew a stranger, his sister Amy was the one he loved most of all.

Marcus leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Tatiyana (T.T.); parents, Tony L. and Joe Ann (Harris) Bonner; sister, Amy L.; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and a multitude of very special friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bennie and Hattie Harris; paternal grandparents, Edgar and Bernice Bonner Sr.; two aunts; and three uncles.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, until funeral services at noon, at Porter Memorial C.M.E. Church, 1722 Third St., Sandusky. His uncle Rev. Joe N. Harris will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is handling the arrangements. Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting toftfh.com