Elizabeth A. 'Betty' Dahs

Born June 24, 1930, in Sandusky, she was the daughter of Frederick Carl and Rose August (Maier) Leibacher. She was a graduate of St. Mary High School and later graduated from the Providence Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. Betty had worked at Providence Hospital for over 30 years before retiring.

She loved spending time and caring for her family and the many grandchildren over the years, attending their activities and helping them on their 4-H projects. Betty truly enjoyed watching her sports, especially the Cleveland Cavaliers and her boxing (the U.F.C.).

She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Providence Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association.

Betty is survived by her husband of 64 years, James A. "Jim" Dahs; her family, Barbara A. (David) Kessler, Daniel J. (Lori) Dahs and Christine R. Smith, all of Sandusky; ten grandchildren, Katie, Ben, Jackie, Maddie, Tyler, Abbey, Max, Hannah, Jacob and Samantha; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Frederick "Rick" (Joyce) Leibacher of Sandusky; sister-in-law, Priscilla Leibacher of Indiana; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jack Leibacher; and son-in-law, Christopher P. "Chris" Smith.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at David F. Koch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Prayers will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 429 Central Ave., Sandusky. The Rev. Joe Steinbauer will be officiating. Burial will be in Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron.

The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Stein Hospice Service, Inc., 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870, or to the American Lung Association, P.O. Box 415, Sandusky, OH 44871-0415.

Your memories and words of comfort may be shared with Betty's family at davidfkoch.com.