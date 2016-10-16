Barbara E. Smith

She was born Aug. 30, 1947, in Norwalk, to the late Andy J. and Rita M. (Burkin) Pheiffer. She was a 1965 graduate of Clyde High School.

Barb married Eugene Smith Feb. 22, 1964, in Norwalk, and he survives. She was employed at Eveready Battery in Fremont until the plant closed. She was also employed at Whirlpool Corporation in Clyde.

She loved watching Michigan football and the Cleveland Browns with her poodle, Pepper. She enjoyed all animals, playing Bingo, bowling and going to casinos. She was a member of the Tiffin Eagles.

Barb is survived by her husband of 52 years, Eugene E. Smith of Tiffin; daughter, Michelle K. (Rick) Bishop of Fremont; son, Gary E. Smith of Marion, Ohio; twin sister, Patti (Bob) Mitchel of Sandusky; brother-in- law, Dennis L. Smith of Fremont; and sister-in- law, Kimberly Zaleski of Kent, Ohio.

The family would like to thank the University of Toledo Medical Center, doctors Roland T. Skeel and Krishna Reedy and their staff. Barb looked forward to her treatments with you. The family also thanks Community Hospice of Tiffin and Bridge Home Health and Hospice of Findlay. Special thank you to Dr. Daniel M. Dawley.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, until services at 11 a.m., at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St., Fremont. Burial will take place at McGormley Cemetery, Fremont.

Memorials can be made to Humane Society of Sandusky County.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at whhfh.com.