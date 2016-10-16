Anna Lee Ramey

Anna Lee was born Nov. 6, 1927, in Coeburn, Va., to J. P. and Julia (Durhouse) Blanton.

She worked at Barr Rubber Inc. in Sandusky for over 32 years, and then in housekeeping at Cedar Point for eight years. She was an excellent cook and in her spare time she enjoyed canning. Anna Lee's greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Anna Lee is survived by her daughters, Shelby (Ed Butcher) Ramey of South Carolina, and Lisa (Jeff Ferrington) Ramey of Florida; sons, Jeffery (Rhonda) Ramey of Lancaster, Ohio, Wayne (Karen) Ramey of Sandusky, and Steve Ramey of Florida; daughter-in-law, Faye Ramey of Huron; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous other relatives.

In addition to her parents, Anna Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Roy J. Ramey in 2001; daughter, Patricia Ramey; son, Harold Ramey; one granddaughter; and numerous siblings.

Funeral services will be noon Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Groff Funeral Home and Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky, with the Rev. Ken Hiser presiding. Burial will follow in Sand Hill Cemetery, Groton Twp.

Those wishing to contribute to Anna Lee's memory may do so to the family in care of Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave. Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be shared with the family at grofffuneralhomes.com.