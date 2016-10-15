Zen M. McClure

Zen moved to Columbus earlier this year. While living in Huron, she was a parishioner of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and was a member of the Huron Eagles Club No. 2875 Ladies Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David McClure, who passed in 2004.

She is survived by her children, Jesa (Alex) Llanera, Ricardo (Pearl) Cazcarro and Anthony Mark (Christine) Cazcarro; her grandchildren, Alex Anthony C. Llanera, S.J, Jessica Marie C. Llanera, Eli Cazcarro, Charlene (Richard) Aldridge and Chris Antonio Cazcarro; her siblings, Philip Mayo, Adoracion Burleson, Arturo Mayo, Ricardo Mayo, Victor Mayo (deceased), Cesar Mayo, Minda Sogocio-Dacanay and Eleanor Alcid, and their families.

Family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Monday at Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, Ohio. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at St. Brigid of Kildare Church, 7179 Avery Road, Dublin, Ohio, with the Rev. Kevin Kavanagh, Celebrant. Burial will be in Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron (date and time to be determined).

Please visit tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the McClure Family.