John William 'Dr. Bill' Latham

He was born in Columbus on July 29, 1935, the son of John and Jeanette (Hartman) Latham.

Dr. Bill was a 1958 graduate of The Ohio State University and a 1968 graduate of the Ohio State School of Dentistry, where he was a member of Psi Omega fraternity of dental students. A U.S. Army veteran, he served in Heidelberg, Germany. Dr. Bill was a teacher for many years in Columbus and also at Put-in-Bay. He had a dental practice in addition to his teaching duties, and spent many summers assisting at Heineman Winery at Put-in-Bay.

Dr. Bill was commodore of I.L.Y.A. in 1981 and was a member of the American Legion. He also was a member of the Sons of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was a softball umpire.

On Oct. 12, 1982, he married the former Susan Powers, and she survives. Also surviving are his children, Danette (Paul) Hubbard of Euclid, Ohio, Stacy Powers of Bowling Green, Ohio, Robert (Jennifer) Morrow of Cape Coral, Fla., and Put-in-Bay, Elizabeth (David) Miller and Emily (Dan) Deeks, both of Castalia; and 18 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends are invited to call from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Cornerstone Room of Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, Put-in-Bay. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in the church with the Rev. Nicholas Cunningham officiating. Interment will be in Mapleleaf Cemetery, Put-in-Bay.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870; the Lake Erie Islands Historical Society, 25 Town Hall Place, Put-in-Bay, OH 43456; or the Lake Erie Islands Conservancy, P.O. Box 461, Put-in-Bay, OH 43456. Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting Dr. Bill’s family with arrangements, and condolences may be shared at neideckerleveckcrosser.com.