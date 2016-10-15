John M. Keith Sr.

John was born in Bloomville on June 15, 1920, to William Joseph and Alma Isadora (Chiles) Keith. He was a 1938 graduate of Townsend High School.

Mr. Keith was a farmer in Townsend and Riley townships. He retired from the former New Departure in Sandusky in 1982.

He was a member of Grace Community Church, Fremont.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy (Miller) Clapp Keith, whom he married on Nov. 10, 2001; four children, John M. Keith Jr. (Christine) of Fremont, Jenny L. Zirkler (John) of Findlay, Barbara E. Armstrong (Thomas) of Florida and Joan I. Kindred (Kit) of Aliquippa, Pa. Also surviving are four stepchildren, Jeffrey R. Clapp (Diane) of Luckey, Ohio, Laura J. Murphy (Earl) of Fremont, Laurence C. Clapp (Cynthia) of Clyde and Dorene G. Frost (Allen) of Bellevue. Ten grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, nine stepgrandchildren and 17 step great-grandchildren, along with a brother-in-law, Rodney Perry (Mary Ann), and sister-in-law, Eileen Perry, all of Vickery, survive as well.

John was preceded in death in September 1996 by his first wife and mother of his children, Molly Perry Keith, whom he married on April 24, 1943. A daughter, Belinda Peeler; and two grandchildren, Michael Kindred and Heath Armstrong, are also deceased. His siblings are also deceased: Dale Keith, Mildred Gorby, Wilma Wynkoop, Donna Keith and Louise Rosebloom.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, until the service at 11 a.m. at Grace Community Church, Fremont, with the Rev. Kevin Pinkerton officiating. Burial will be in Parkhurst Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to WLMB TV 40.1 or your local food pantry.

Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 South Main St., Clyde, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be shared at auxterfuneralhomes.com.