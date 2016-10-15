Carlton E. 'Gene' Kastor

He was born Aug. 25, 1927, in Vickery.

Gene was a self-employed auctioneer for many years in Florida.

Carlton loved collecting anything from soup to nuts. He liked fishing and lots of conversation with family and friends. Gene did not know a stranger, and spending time with his grandkids was on the top of his list.

He is survived by his son, Robert Kastor of Springhill, Fla.; daughter, Barbara (Ken) Noftz of Marblehead; brother, Gerry (Jeannie) Kastor of Vickery; granddaughters, Shay Lynn Colon of Homasassa, Fla., Jackie Luch and Jayna Franks, both of Marblehead; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Merritt and Lilian (Lippert) Kastor; son, David M. Kastor; first wife, Dorothy (Gilbert) Fritz; second wife, Janice (Smith) Kastor; sister, Carolyn Kastor; brothers, Merritt Jr., Rolland, Leland and James Kastor.

A private burial will take place in Parkhurst Cemetery, Clyde.

Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is handling the arrangements.

Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting toftfh.com.