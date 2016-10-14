Wilbur Jay Huston

He was preceded in death by his wives, Jeannine Marie (Melton), Rose Mary (O’Neil) and Phyllis J. (Wilks); and his son, Robert J. Huston.

He is survived by his children, John A. (Cheri), Daniel T., Christopher A. (Beverly), Margaret M. (Michael) Soules, David J. (Laurie), William P. (Debra), Paul J. (Darla), Catherine A. (Karen), James M. (Julie) and Donna M. (Mark) Hogan; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at St. Robert of Newminster Catholic Church, 6477 Ada Drive, Ada, Mich., with the Rev. Leonard Sudlik presiding. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark Road, Brook Park, Ohio. Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, with vigil at 7:30 p.m. at O’Brien-Eggebeen-Gerst Chapel, 3980 Cascade Road S.E., Grand Rapids.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Robert of Newminster, Haiti Twin Parish Outreach or Hospice of Michigan, 989 Spaulding Ave. SE, Ada, MI 49301.

Arrangements by O’Brien-Eggebeen-Gerst Chapel, Grand Rapids. gerstfuneralhomes.com.