Rosetta (Finley) Lawton

Rose was born Nov. 29, 1940, in Clay County, Ky., to Newton Finley and Mary (Sibert) Smith.

Rose was a hard worker at Lyman Boat Company. Rose was raised to be Baptist, and her faith remained an important part of her life. When she lived in Fort Myers, Fla., she loved spending time at the beach. She also enjoyed, gardening, music and dancing. Rose had a beautiful smile, and it would especially light up when she was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Rose is survived by her son, Robert (Margo) Lawton of Sandusky; daughter, Tammy (Robert) Willbond of Sandusky; grandchildren, Justin, Mallory (Chris), Rob, Keith, Kayla M. and Kayla W.; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Joyce (Pete) Byington, Jan (Larry) Mingus and Harriet Finley; brothers, Forrester (Lola) and Melvin (Linda) Finley; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her son, Van Keith Lawton; grandson, Jacob Lawton; sister, Ali Finley; brother, Wendell Finley; stepfather, Thomas Smith; and former husband, William “Bill” Lawton.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, until the time of funeral services at noon at Faith Memorial Church, 1320 E. Strub Road, Sandusky, with Pastor Ken Hiser presiding. Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Those wishing to contribute to Rose’s memory may do so to the Alzheimer’s Association, Northwest Ohio Chapter, 2500 N. Reynolds Road, Toledo, OH 43615; or to The Meadows at Osborn Park, 3916 Perkins Ave., Huron, OH 44839.

Condolences may be shared at grofffuneralhomes.com.