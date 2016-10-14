Kenneth 'Ken' Franklin Olson

Born Sept. 5, 1942, in Worcester, Mass., he was the son of William and Kathleen (Morrison) Olson.

He retired from the United States Air Force as a Chief Master Sergeant, where he was the Health Services Management manager and Medical Services superintendent. He also worked for the Richland County Sheriff's Department, where he was a major and managed the Special Deputies Unit.

He enjoyed boating on Lake Erie, fishing, hunting, traveling and watching his grandchildren’s activities. He also enjoyed eating out, which led to the love of his life, Mary Lou, and his second passion — good food. He loved to socialize and tell about his life experiences and was known as Mr. Kenneth to Miss Mary Lou’s preschool kids. He was a member of the AMVETS No. 26, VFW Lodge No. 9943, the Moose Lodge No. 341 and the Venus Lodge No. 152 F&AM.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Lou (Vargosick) Olson; two daughters, Heather (Doug) Carnicom and Holly (Brian) Orr; grandchildren, Brennan Orr (12), Cora Carnicom (9) and Bree Orr (3); a sister, Cynthia Stultz; two brothers, Herbert “Herbie” (Debbie) Olson and David (Patricia) Olson; sister-in-law, Donna (Jack) Mineo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Vera Olson; a sister, Janice Ripley; a sister-in-law, Carole (Donald) Elder; and his in-laws, Charles Vargosick Jr. and Gertrude and Johnny Kekelik.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield, officiated by Deacon Denny Striker. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, from 4-5 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home. Military honors will be conducted by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail and United States Air Force.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed at wappner.com.