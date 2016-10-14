logo
Carmen Elise Young

SANDUSKY — Carmen Elise Young, infant daughter of Angel B. Young, of Sandusky, passed away Oct. 7, 2016, in Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky.

She will be sadly missed by her mother, Angel B. Young; grandparents, Kim Williamson and James Young; great-grandmothers, Martha Williamson and Lutricia Bradley; many aunts and uncles; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandfather, Tom Williamson Sr.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, in the chapel of Oakland Cemetery, 2917 Milan Road, Sandusky. Arrangements entrusted to Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain.