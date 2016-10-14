Carmen Elise Young

She will be sadly missed by her mother, Angel B. Young; grandparents, Kim Williamson and James Young; great-grandmothers, Martha Williamson and Lutricia Bradley; many aunts and uncles; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandfather, Tom Williamson Sr.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, in the chapel of Oakland Cemetery, 2917 Milan Road, Sandusky. Arrangements entrusted to Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain.