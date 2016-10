Mrs. Cox was born March 15, 1932, in Athens, Ala., to Walter Robert and Tera Lou (Sims) Barnett. She retired from GE Electric, was of the Church of Christ faith, and was a member of Woodmen of the World Camp 40.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert A. Cox; and her daughter, Linda (Cox) Ooten.

Dezzie is survived by three sons, Robert, John and Ray; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

There are no services scheduled at this time for Mrs. Cox.