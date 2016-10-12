Josephine L. 'Jo' (Mitchell) Darby

She was born in Sicily on July 20, 1926, to Bill and Caroline (Vasi) Mitchell. She sailed to America with her family at age 3. Jo grew up in Bellevue, where she graduated from high school, most recently attending the class of 1944’s 67th class reunion in 2011.

Before moving to New Albany, Ohio, in 2005 to live with her daughters, she and her husband last lived in Marion, Ohio. Dave and Jo were featured in the Dec. 24, 1995, edition of the Marion Star’s Senior Class section as grandparents to their neighborhood. She will be missed by all who knew her as uniquely wonderful, funny, and a very upbeat person.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Earl Darby; brothers, Samuel Mitchell, William Mitchell; and sister, Nina (Mitchell) Creech.

She is survived by sister, Mary (John) Wagner, and brother, Joseph (Marilyn) Mitchell; daughters, Cynthia and Sandra Darby; son, Stephen (Diann) Darby; grandchildren, Matthew Darby and Amy Gray; great-grandchildren, Blake and Maycee Benner; numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved best friend of over 60 years, Mary Ann Oddo.

It was Jo’s wish, as it was her husband’s, to participate in The Ohio State University Anatomical Donation Program; thus her body will be donated for anatomical study. No calling hours or services will be observed. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Road, Gahanna.

Visit schoedinger.com to leave condolences.