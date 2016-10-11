Spencer Richard Farris

He was born Oct. 7, 1993, in Columbus, the son of Michelle (Houston) Farris and Randy R. Farris. Spencer was a 2012 graduate of Port Clinton High School. He worked for the Cuyahoga Group managing The Café and at Ridged Tools in North Ridgeville, Ohio. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Michelle Farris of Port Clinton; father, Randy R. (Michelle Lynn) Farris of Port Clinton; brothers, Shawn (Michelle) Farris of Cincinnati and Devin (Jessica Weatherwax) Farris of Port Clinton; sisters, Brenna Weaver of Sandusky and Ashley Weaver of Port Clinton; maternal grandmother, Beverly (VanMeter) Miller of Port Clinton; paternal grandmother, Lottie (Conley) Farris of Columbus; nephews, Jonah Endicott and Jace Endicott; niece, Olivia Farris; and girlfriend, Whitney Rutledge.

Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Clinton. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Spencer may be given to the Ottawa County Humane Society, 2424 E. Sand Road, Port Clinton, OH 43452.

Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.