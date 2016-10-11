Roland Rankins

He was born in Waynesboro, Miss. He excelled in football and baseball in his youth and adulthood. He married the former Helen Lankford and moved his family to Sandusky in the mid 1960s.

Roland retired from Industrial Nut Corporation after 28 years. He was a police officer for the Sandusky Police Department and the Cedar Point Police Department. He was a fixture in the games area at Cedar Point for 48 years. He served in the U.S. Army. In his spare time, he watched sports, old westerns, exercised, and spent time with family and friends.

Roland will be sorely missed by his children, Ken (Yvette), Chris, Michelle and Michael; grandchildren, Ryan, Tayla, Haley, Demeah and Alesha; great-grands, Adrianne, Geonne and Ezra; siblings, Willie Earl (Juanita), Alfred (Diane), Louise (Allen), Mary Ann and Marvin; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen; siblings, May Francis, Robert, Shirley Ann and Frank Ellis.

Friends may call from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Funeral services will be noon Saturday in Eagles Nest Church Intl., 2126 Pipe St., Sandusky. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Post 83 Color Guard.

Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting toftfh.com.