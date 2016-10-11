Joseph Patrick Schaefer

Joe was born Sept. 29, 1952, in Sandusky, to Dr. John K. and Esther M. (Haubert) Schaefer. He graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School in Sandusky before studying at Bowling Green State University. Then, rather than wait to be drafted, he interrupted his studies to enlist in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was very proud of his service in the 101st Airborne Division, nicknamed the “Screaming Eagles,” and took a great interest in veteran issues for the rest of his life.

Joe graduated from the University of Toledo with a bachelor’s degree in finance in 1974. He started his financial career in 1977 with the Equitable Life Assurance Society of the United States. After 15 years of working for The Equitable he founded Schaefer, Kvasnicka & Kneip in 1992, as an independent financial consultant. He poured his heart and soul into building his business and truly loved helping his clients. Joe received many awards during his professional life and was recognized as being a top producer nationally by several insurance companies.

Joe served as a coach for the Trilby Baseball League, served as president and lieutenant governor of Kiwanis Club of Toledo, and historian and chaplain for the American Legion Adams Township Post 553. Joe’s personality was larger than life, he was always ready to have a laugh and was loved by his community.

Joe was preceded in death by his sisters, Cindy Lou Schaefer and Christine M. Vodicka; brother, Reid (Gena) Schaefer; and mother, Esther M. Schaefer.

He is survived by his children, Neal (Lydia) Schaefer and Jessica (Alex Duncan) Schaefer; grandchildren, Willow Schaefer and Ivy Duncan; stepdaughter, Alexandra Wolf; brothers, John (Deborah) Schaefer, John G. Schaefer, Dr. Peter L. Schaefer, Paul J. (Charmaine) Schaefer, and Thomas G. (LaDonna) Schaefer; father, Dr. John K. Schaefer; and countless other friends and family members.

A visitation service honoring Joe’s life was Thursday, Sept. 29, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, with Adams Township American Legion Post 553 services at 6:30 p.m. There was a private burial service at Calvary Cemetery, Sandusky.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may make memorial contributions in Joe’s name to Veteran’s Matter, veteransmatter.org, or Heroes in Action, heroesinaction.org.