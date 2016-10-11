Charles Miller

Charles was born Sept. 9, 1930, in Sharples, W.Va., to Reuben and Louise (Bryant) Miller.

Charles retired from Celetex, where he worked as a lab technician for a number of years. He was a member of the East Parish St. Church of Christ in Sandusky. Charles enjoyed the simple things in life, and his greatest joy was spending time with his family.

Charles is survived by his wife, Vivian (McDonald) Miller, whom he married on Oct. 16, 1954; son, Charles (Christine) Miller of Matteson, Ill.; granddaughter, Gabrielle Sendia Miller; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Miller.

At Charles’ request, graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in Oakland Cemetery, 2917 Milan Road, Sandusky. The Pastor Jeff Sherman will officiate. Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory is handling arrangements for the family.

Those wishing to contribute to Charles’ memory may do so to Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter, 2500 N. Reynolds Road, Toledo, OH 43615; or to one’s favorite charity.

Condolences may be shared at grofffuneralhomes.com.