Winda Mae Hunter

She was born May 2, 1952, the daughter of Evis Lee Sr. and Dorothy Mae (Williams) Payne, and moved to the area in 1971. She worked as a nurse’s aide for many years at Ohio Veterans Home. An active member of Victory Temple, she participated in the Praise & Worship Team, helped with the custodial duties on Thursdays, and was a frequent volunteer at Victory Kitchen. She enjoyed her walks, fishing, shopping at Goodwill, decorating for every holiday, and was a wonderful grandmother.

Winda is survived by her daughters, Kenyatta Payne of Cleveland, and Nykyta Hunter of Sandusky; sons, Ozeal Hunter Jr., Evis “Piaj” Hunter, and Scott Hunter, all of Sandusky, and Mark (Cheryl) Hunter of Korea; 22 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Bettie (Clarence) Davis of Detroit, Essie (Donald) Russell of Cleveland, Georgia Payne, Yvette Goodrum of Cleveland, Ethel (James) Smith of Detroit, CaSandra (Courtney) Jones of Detroit, Kimberly Taylor of Oakland, Calif., and LaKeecia Payne of Maryland; brothers, Clarence Payne of Muskegon, Mich., George Payne, and Leonard (Ruth) Payne of Minnesota; numerous nieces and nephews; and her former husband, Ozeal Hunter Sr. of Sandusky.

In addition to her parents, a granddaughter, Brittney Blanton; grandson, Paulin Hunter; brothers, Evis Lee Payne Jr. and Phillip Allen Payne; mother-in-law, Pauline Hunter; and sister-in-law, Betty Johnson preceded her in death.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, until services at noon, at Victory Temple, 1619 W. Strub Rd., Sandusky. Pastor Luke Walters will officiate, and burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Winda’s name to Victory Temple or Stein Hospice.

Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting toftfh.com.