Sister Clare Marie (Helen Whitely) O.S.F.

She was born April 14, 1933, in Bellevue, the daughter of Clarence and Beatrice (Foos) Whitely.

In 1972, Sister Clare Marie became a member of the Order of Bernardine Franciscan Sisters in Pennsylvania. She was a graduate of Alverina College and was an elementary school teacher for 27 years in California, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Michigan before retiring in Michigan. She then taught CCD classes in Bellevue and Michigan and worked at Angel’s Place, a group home for the mentally challenged. She enjoyed making hundreds of cord Rosary’s for Missions.

She is survived by her two sisters, Eileen (Larry) Braidech of Huron, and Marilyn (Tom) Lashway of Munroe Falls, Ohio; her brother, Richard (Sandra) Whitely of Bellevue; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

In addition to her parents, Sister Clare Marie was preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Whitely.

Friends will be received 4-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue. A funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Immaculate Conception Church, 231 E. Center St., Bellevue. Burial will follow at Bellevue Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Church.