Salvatore 'Sam' Martello

He was born March 14, 1930, in S’Agata, Sicily.

Sam married his beloved wife Angela “Dolly” (Consolo) in 1959 and moved to Rocky River, Ohio. There he commuted to Huron to work in the family grocery store, Consolo’s Safeway Market. In 1963, Sam opened Marconi’s Italian Restaurant as a 50-seat breakfast and coffee shop. Marconi’s eventually grew to a 120-seat lunch and dinner restaurant. In 1984 Consolo’s Safeway Market closed and the Martello family moved and expanded Marconi’s to its present day location.

In 1992, Sam proudly became a citizen of the United States of America. Sam’s love of life extended beyond the kitchen and included gardening, traveling the world with Dolly, and spending time with his extended family, especially his beloved granddaughters. During his lifetime, Sam touched the lives of countless people. His life was a blessing and his memory will be treasured.

Sam is survived by his wife, Dolly; brother, Cologero (Pepina); sister, Theresa Lazara (Martello); son, Carlo (Kim Logan); and granddaughters, Julia, Lauren and Anna.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cologero and Theresa (Sberna); and brother, Biago.

Friends may call from 10:30 a.m Thursday, Oct 13, until Mass at noon, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 430 Main St., Huron, with Rev. Jeffrey McBeth officiating. Entombment will be at Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church.

Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, Huron, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at fosterfh.com.