Robin O. Lynne Shell

She was born March 15, 1956, in Sandusky, to Price and Jeanne (Waterfield) Shell. Robin graduated from Sandusky High School, and attended Capital University, Bowling Green State University, and Firelands.

Robin went to the Berlin Olympics in 1972, played the french horn in the St. Mary Marching Band, and was very talented with her artwork and creating jewelry.

She is survivied by her life partner, Richard Deitz; his daughters, and grandchildren, which include Jagger and Stevie; sister, Dianne (Michael) (Shell) Armstrong; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and her cat, Tux.

Robin was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; uncles; two cousins; and her four beloved dogs.

Friends may call from noon Wednesday, Oct. 12, until funeral services at 1 p.m., at the Chapel at Oakland Cemetery, Sandusky. The Rev. Joe Steinbauer will officiate. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Robin’s name may be made to Humane Society of Erie County, 1911 Superior St. Sandusky, OH 44870.

Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is handling the arrangements. Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting toftfh.com.