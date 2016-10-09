Neil J. Bauman

He was born Sept. 24, 1924, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Roland and Pearl E. (Lublow) Bauman.

Neil was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, past member of the Detroit and Toronto Marine Historical Societies, Past Exalted Ruler of the Sandusky Elks Club, a 32nd Degree Masson (former Perseverance), and was a founding member of the Sandusky Area Maritime Museum. Neil enjoyed traveling with his wife Grace, and especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He was a 1942 graduate of Sandusky High School. He began working at Mack Iron in 1950, and retired in 1989 as president of the company after 39 years of service. Neil was a veteran of the U.S. Navy who proudly served his country during World War II.

Neil is survived by his wife, Grace E. (Sloan) Bauman, whom he married April 30, 1949; his children, Lori (Gary) Fisher of Clyde, and David L. Bauman of Sandusky; two grandchildren, Todd (Tiffany) Fisher and Brad (Emily) Fisher; and three great-grandchildren, Maya, Mason and Koral.

Private family funeral services will be held and conducted at Groff Funeral Home and Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. The Rev. Doug Winner will officiate. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Memorials in Neil’s name may be made be to Trinity United Methodist Church 214 E. Jefferson St. Sandusky, OH 44870, or to Back to the Wild P.O. Box 423 Castalia, OH 44824, or to one’s favorite charity.