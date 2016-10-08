Troy Leslie Dean

He was born March 23, 1926, in Branchland, W.Va., and was an employee of the Ford Motor Co. in Sandusky, retiring in 1987. He attended Sand Hill Freewill Baptist Church and was a faithful servant of the Lord. Troy loved spending time with his family, racing, hunting, gardening and was a Cavs fan.

Troy is survived by the love of his life, the former Helen Ruth Sostrich, whom he married Dec. 23, 1948, and shared 67 years together; two daughters, Norma (David) Piddock and Rhonda Dean, both of Mansfield; four sons, Leslie (Debra) Dean of Branchland, W.Va., Garland Dean of Las Vegas, Roger (Wanda) Dean of Wakeman and Terry (Delilah) Dean of Castalia; 10 grandchildren, Lisa Martin, Heather Michaels, Lesley Schardt, Christopher Dean, James Dean, Jason Dean, Erin Williams, Hayla Clark, Madison Piddock and Cody Piddock; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Donnie Dean; sisters, Vivian Adkins and Ouida Aldridge; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Vada Dean; granddaughter, Kristen Dean; brothers, Cephas Dean and Henderson Dean; and six siblings in infancy; and daughter-in-law, Jeanne Dean.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, in Ransom Funeral and Cremation Service, 610 S. Washington St., Castalia. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Sand Hill Freewill Baptist Church, Mason Road, Sandusky, with the Rev. Jay Hill officiating. Burial will be in Sand Hill Cemetery with graveside service conducted by the Rev. Leslie Dean.

Memorials may be made to the Sand Hill Freewill Baptist Church.

Gifts of sympathy and condolences may be shared with the family at ransomfuneralhome.com.