Rev. Dr. Clyde Allen “Bud” Cox

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Suzanne; children, Douglas (Christine), Andrew (Lani) and Ann Elizabeth Hannan; grandchildren, Everette and Madison; and his sister, Noreen (Dale) Evans.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Vincent Cox; mother, Thelma Roland Cox; and his first wife, Elinor Hawk Cox.

Bud was born in Akron on Jan. 3, 1937. He graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School, received a B.A. from Ohio Wesleyan University, a Master of Divinity from Drew University, and a Doctorate of Theology from the United Methodist Theological Seminary of Ohio.

As a United Methodist pastor for over 40 years in the East Ohio Conference, he served churches in Atwater, Akron, Milan, Painesville and Lakewood, including a term as superintendent of the Wooster District. He concluded his career in active ministry as executive director of the Lakeside Chautauqua Association.

He was a life trustee of Ohio Wesleyan University, active in Rotary International, and loved riding his bike with the Pedaling Parsons to raise money for missions.

Bud had many interests, including sailing, golf and gardening. He was an avid reader of history and non-fiction and enjoyed being a part of two book clubs. He and Suzanne traveled extensively and explored much of the United States and Canada in their motor coach. A special joy in his life was walking along the beautiful Lakeside lakefront accompanied by his faithful canine companion, Mickey Mousse.

Bud was a man of deep faith and integrity. He loved life and he loved people, and his family will be forever grateful to all those who have given love and support and friendship over the years. His four greatest loves were The Church, His Family, People and Lakeside.

A memorial service to celebrate Bud’s life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lakeside United Methodist Church, 450 Central Ave., Lakeside. A reception hosted by Lakeside Chautauqua will be held in the Chautauqua room of the Fountain Inn immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be given to the charity of your choice or to one of the following: The Ohio Wesleyan University, Office of the Chaplain, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware, OH 43015; The Lakeside United Methodist Church, 450 Central Ave., Lakeside, OH 43440; The Pedaling Parsons, 1720 Schneider St. NE, North Canton, OH 44720; The Lakeside Chautauqua, Chaplain of the Week Endowment, 236 Walnut Ave., Lakeside, OH 43440.

Condolences may be shared with the family at neideckerleveckcrosser.com.

Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel, is handling the arrangements.