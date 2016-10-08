Kathryn Louise Colletta Mary (Faessel) Hays

Katy was born at home in Cleveland to Matthew Faessel and Effie M. (Busser) Faessel on Aug. 17, 1921.

Katy met the love of her life, the late Arden E. Hays, at The Diamond Grille at Wade Park in Cleveland after Arden offered to eat the pickles off her hamburger. The couple only went on one date prior to Mr. Hays’ deployment to serve in World War II as an Army Ranger.

During World War II, Katy and Arden wrote letters to each other. Katy also worked at The Canteen in St. John’s Cathedral downtown Cleveland, as a waitress to soldiers yet to be deployed.

Katy also worked as an office clerk at City Ice and Fuel in Cleveland, where she enjoyed the benefits of attending basketball and hockey games at Cleveland Arena on Euclid Ave.

A month after Mr. Hays returned from World War II, Arden and Katy married in St. Timothy Catholic Church in Cleveland on Nov. 17, 1945. And in 1950, the couple moved to Bedford, Ohio, where Katy raised two children and spent the majority of her life.

Katy was a loyal Cleveland Sports fan. She spoke fondly of going to Indians games at League Park with her Grandpa, Jacob Busser.

Katy met her goal in life, which was to be like her aunt, Elsie “Oddie” Faessel, whom she adored for her unconditional love for children.

Katy was the beloved wife of the late Arden E. Hays; dear mother to Mary (Jeffrey) Garman and the late Robert Hays; loving grandmother of Sandra Hays, Cheryl Phillips, Justin Garman, Megan (Jeremy) Turner, Ryan Garman and Kaitlin Garman; great-grandmother of seven; dear sister to Virginia Pfile and Matthew W. Faessel.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to your local animal shelter. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, until closing prayer at noon at Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, 521 Broadway Ave. Bedford, Ohio. Burial to follow at Highland Park Cemetary. johnsonromito.com.