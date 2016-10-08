Jennifer L. Rudolph

Jennifer was born May 25, 1976, in Sandusky to Craig and Linda (Shropp) Rudolph.

Jennifer was a 1995 graduate of Perkins High School. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Jennifer enjoyed her children, her cats, crafts and spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her parents Jennifer is survived by her children, Tiffany (Tyler Werts) Rudolph of Huron and Michael Rudolph of Sandusky; grandson, Jasper Werts; brother, James Rudolph of Toledo; one niece, Maisie Lynn Rudolph; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.

Jennifer was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Richard and Virginia Shropp; and paternal grandparents, Frank and Marlene Rudolph.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, until time of funeral services at noon in Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. The Rev. Joe Steinbauer will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Meadow Green Memorial Park.

Those wishing to contribute to Jennifer’s memory may do so to The American Diabetes Association, 4500 Rockside Road, Independence, OH 44131.

Condolences may be shared at grofffuneralhomes.com.