Mary Ann Monak

She was born Aug. 20, 1933, in Marblehead, the daughter of Michael and Helen (Capko) Dziak. She married Daniel E. Monak on April 28, 1956, and he survives.

Mrs. Monak worked for Ford Motor Co. in Sandusky for 30 years, retiring in 1997. She previously worked at Erie Army Depot. She was baptized at St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Marblehead, and she was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marblehead. She was a life member of V.F.W. 7572 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed knitting and traveling, especially spending her winters at Pine Island, Fla., and going to Walt Disney World.

Surviving are her husband, Daniel E. Monak Sr.; daughter, Heidi (Rick) Roland of Marblehead; sons, Daniel E. (Lisa) Monak Jr. of Marblehead, David A. (Melissa) Monak of Huron; grandchildren, Justin, Heath, Michelle, Jaret, Caden; brother, Michael (Rose) Dziak of Marblehead.

She was preceded in death by her brother, John Dziak.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Road, Lakeside-Marblehead. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father James Brown at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 Barclay St., Marblehead, where additional visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday until the start of the Mass. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Marblehead.

Memorial contributions may be given to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 43440; or Danbury Township Fire Department, 9551 E. Harbor Road, Lakeside-Marblehead.

Condolences may be shared with the family at neideckerleveckcrosser.com.