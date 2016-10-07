Gary David Simcox

Gary was born March 24, 1962, in Sandusky to Nancy (Ernsberger) Simcox and the late Robert D. Simcox.

Gary graduated in 1980 from Perkins High School. He worked as an installer for heating and conditioning companies for a number of years, and also worked in various restaurants. Gary was an avid Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and NASCAR fan, especially Jeff Gordon, and enjoyed playing baseball and softball.

Gary is survived by his mother, Nancy (Ernsberger) Simcox; daughters, Sidney Simcox and Shelby Simcox; granddaughter, Isabella Dietz; sister, Sandra Simcox; former wife, Kris Simcox; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Friends may call from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Cremation has taken place, and burial will take place at a later date.

Those wishing to contribute to Gary’s memory may do so to the American Heart Association, 1689 E. 115th St., Cleveland, OH 44106-3988.

