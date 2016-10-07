Barbara Jeanine (Kramer) Humphries

Barbara was born Dec. 27, 1930, in Oberlin, Ohio, to Sylvester and Lucille (Link) Kramer.

Barbara graduated from Sandusky High School with the class of 1950. She was employed at Grill Meats, now known at Bay Meats, in the packaging department for a number of years. Barbara was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sandusky. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and watching sports and detective shows.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Luke III) Murphy of Toledo; grandchildren, Luke IV and Joshua Murphy; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, James Humphries; daughter, Denise Humphries; sister, Mary Margaret; and three brothers, Richard, Thomas and Sylvester Jr. Kramer.

Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, in Groff Funeral Home & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Prayers will be recited in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 429 Central Ave., Sandusky, with Father Matthew Frisbee presiding. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Sandusky.

Those wishing to contribute to Barbara’s memory may do so to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 429 Central Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be shared at grofffuneralhomes.com.