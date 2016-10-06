William Bilger

Mr. Bilger was born in Norwalk on March 24, 1931, to Howard F. and Margaret (Ritter) Bilger. He was a 1950 graduate of Thompson High School.

Bill was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church, Republic. He was an accomplished woodworker, even having his own mill saw for cutting specialty woods.

After his retirement from Rudolph-Libby as a project superintendent, he enjoyed gardening, farming, watching birds and wildlife.

Mr. Bilger was known to be an especially hardworking man his entire life. This included his being a mason for many years.

On Feb. 14, 1992, he married the former Anne M. Ringle. She survives. Also surviving are his children, Linda (Larry) Widman of Fremont, Randy (Linda) Bilger of Bellevue, Janelle (Jon) Veard of Lorain, Ohio, Jeff (Kelly) Hohman of Tiffin, Joe (Jenni Hanna) Hohman of Norwalk and Ellen (Brian) Mast of Powell. Eighteen grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren survive as well.

Bill was the youngest and last of 13 children. Preceding him in death were sisters, Sarah Nigro, Nadean Showalter, Mary Brooks, Mildred Halverson, Pauline Thorn, Marian Berberick, Molly Bollenbacher and Margaret Bilger; and brothers, Ned Bilger, Howard Bilger, Jack Bilger and Ted Bilger.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Auxter Funeral Home, 1105 Castalia St., Bellevue. The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the funeral home with the Rev. James Barkenquast officiating. Burial will be in Fireside Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be shared at auxterfuneralhomes.com.