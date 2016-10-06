Margaret L. (Poyer) Schultz

Margaret was born Sept. 4, 1936, in Norwalk to Edgar and Alice (Reighley) Poyer.

She was a 1954 graduate of Berlin Heights High School. Margaret was employed with the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky for four years, the former Sandusky Memorial Hospital for 13 years, and Erie County for 13 years. She was a member of Lakeview United Methodist Church in Berlin Heights and the Sandusky Orioles Club.

Margaret is survived by two sisters, Gail (William) Rinas of Felton, Pa., and Mary (Steve) Chan of Catonsville, Md.; two brothers, Joel (Kathy) Poyer of Berlin Heights and Mike (Janet) Poyer of Norwalk; her uncle, James Poyer of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by one sister in infancy, Ann.

At Margaret’s request, private family graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Berlin Heights. The Rev. Jan Smith-Wood of Grace Episcopal Church will officiate. The Groff Funeral Home & Crematory in Sandusky is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Meadows at Osborn Park, 916 Perkins Ave., Huron, OH 44839.

Condolences may be sent to grofffuneralhomes.com.