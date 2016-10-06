Judith Drook

She spent her last days doing something she loved with someone she loved — traveling cross-country with her dear companion, Lance Warner.

Judy was a loving mother, grandmother and sister to a fortunate few. And she was “Aunt Judy” to many more — nieces and nephews by family as well as others who counted her as family in their hearts. Judy gave of herself in many ways, not only by helping family and friends but also by spreading joy to residents of Marion’s Miller’s Merry Manor, tending public gardens and volunteering in a variety of other capacities. She delighted children (and adults) each spring when she dressed as the Easter Bunny and delivered goody baskets and happiness everywhere her floppy, fuzzy feet could take her. All who received Judy’s confetti-filled greeting cards felt sprinkled with her love each time they opened one. Besides sharing herself with others, Judy enjoyed gardening, photography, housekeeping, bird watching, traveling, antiquing and reading.

Born in Marion on July 2, 1940, to Herb and Dorothy Custer, Judy lived in Marion most of her life. She was married to Norm Drook for 46 years, until his death in 2006.

Judy is survived by her son, Brad Drook of Marion; grandson, Nathan Drook of Marion; sisters, Sue (Custer) Claxton of Peru, Ind., and married to John Claxton, and Connie (Custer) Eads of Marion and married to Bob Eads; brother-in-law, Dick Drook of Lafayette, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind companion, Lance Warner of Sandusky and his family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norm Drook; and son, Jeff Custer.

Judy’s family will hold a celebration of her life from 1-3:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Converse Church of Christ, 301 E. Wabash St., Converse, Ind.

Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, Ind.

At the family’s request, memorial contributions may be made to Gardens of Matter Park Fund, c/o the Community Foundation, 505 W. Third St., Marion, IN 46952.