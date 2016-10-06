Dean C. Everson

He was born Aug. 31, 1931, in Sandusky and was a 1948 graduate of Sandusky High School. Dean served in the U.S. Army with the Signal Corps during the Korean War. He owned and operated the former Acme Printing Company until his retirement in 1996. Prior to this, he was the sales manager at the former Lyman Boat Works.

Dean was a member of the Sandusky Yacht Club, where he served as Commodore in 1970 and was a life member of AMVETS Post 17. He was an avid boater, loved to fish, enjoyed watching Ohio State and Cleveland sports teams and spend time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by one son, Fritz (Jenny) Everson of Sandusky; one daughter, Jane (John) Mueller of Mooresville, N.C.; four grandchildren, Lily (David) Horton, Gus (Wesley) Everson, Sam Mueller and Jack Mueller.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Julie C. (Wiehn) Everson, on June 2, 2015; his parents, Carl and Frieda (Glaser) Everson; and one sister, Carol Peters.

Private family services have been held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Maritime Museum of Sandusky, 125 Meigs St., Sandusky, OH 44870; Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301; or to the donor’s favorite charity.

Pfeil Funeral Home, Sandusky Chapel, 617 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com.