Sylvester Kerry Hathorn

Following high school, Kerry attended the GM Institute in Michigan. He later completed his Bachelor of Science degree at Cheyney University of Pennsylvania and his Masters at Philadelphia School of Textiles and Science, now known as Philadelphia University. Kerry also held several high-level technology certifications such as MS Pro Certified, META Framed Certified, Cisco Trained, and Train the Trainer certifications. Other certificates and achievements include Technical Education Center, Vinca Certified Engineer, Metaframe Administration and Sysco Certified Network Associate. He was also recognized with the Library Star Award 2003, Sunsational Team Award 2004, and was a Broward County Record Award recipient.

He was known as a consummate professional and was highly respected in his position as Systems and Network Analyst, Senior in the Libraries Information Technology group for reference, Broward County Libraries, the 9th largest library system in the United States. He was system administrator of the network that provides phones, internet and video and conferencing services for the 30 branches in the library system. He was not only the level 3 (most difficult problems) help desk resource, but also implemented and maintained the systems and filters that block certain content so the internet was safe for young children. At the time of his passing, he was reorganizing systems to implement best practices for the system’s network cabling infrastructure. Because of his 15-year performance, his work ethic and his kind, amiable and nurturing interactions, Kerry received a number of service awards for his work.

An avid traveler, Kerry saw much of the United States, South America and Europe. Through his personal studies, Kerry became fluent in Spanish and Portuguese and was studying Mandarin Chinese and Russian. In his forties, Kerry took up physical training and long-distance running, participating in marathons in Austria, Florida and other U.S. locations and locations abroad. He had been accepted and was training for the New York City Marathon to be held in November 2016.

Kerry was deeply involved in his spiritual commitment as a humanitarian. Kerry attended the Calvary Chapel Church Fort Lauderdale in Florida. He participated in such church activities as Christmas boxes, feeding the homeless, and Thanksgiving packages. He was known throughout his community as a man who helped people. He mentored countless families, children and friends in his Broward County community. He was loved and appreciated by many for his selfless heart when in time of their need. In addition to the personal mentoring and tutoring that he did on his own, Kerry was also a mentor with the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. Kerry’s lifelong dream and intention was to establish a school in Columbia, South America, for the indigenous and indigent children.

His survivors include his daughter, Alexandra Hathorn (Pennsylvania); mother, Sylvia Kay Duvall of Lorain, Ohio; sister, Synthia Kay Hathorn of Lorain; his father, Sylvester Hathorn of Sandusky; brother, Albert Hathorn; sister, Savanna Hathorn; and one nephew. Also left to mourn are numerous aunts, uncles and cousins from Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania, who loved him dearly.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain, Ohio, and from 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, until time of service at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen’s AME Church, 312 Neil St., Sandusky. The Rev. Barbara J. Houston, pastor, is officiating, with the Rev. Eric Jackson as eulogist. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery in Sandusky.

Condolences may be made at brownrobinson.com.

In lieu of flowers, please support the Kerry Hathorn Project at GoFundMe, or the Lorain County National Council of Negro Women, P.O Box 98, Lorain, OH 44052.

Arrangements entrusted to Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain, Ohio.