Jean F. Adams

Jean was born Oct. 9, 1942, in Manchester, Ky., to Edward and Sybil (Hibbard) House.

Jean was a member of First Christian Church. In her spare time, Jean enjoyed quilting, yoga, baking, taking walks in the sun and, most of all, spending time with her family.

Jean is survived by her two sons, Willy (Lisa) Adams of Bellevue and Kipp (Cyndi Peny-Sharpe) Adams of Casper, Wyo.; stepdaughter, Brenda Pollard of Portsmouth, Ohio; six grandchildren, Korlee, Heidi, Josh, Ashley, Breea and Cassie; several great-grandchildren; three sisters, Barbara (Ron) Heinert of Montana, Sandy (Doug) Biehl of Castalia and Rida Meadows of Sandusky; one brother, Carl (Hope) House of Wyoming; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Leo “Bud” Adams; two brothers, Edward and Charles House; one sister, Brenda House; one granddaughter, Holly; and three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Jaxon and Linkin.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, until the time of memorial services at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, 3410 Hayes Ave., Sandusky, with the Rev. Carl House presiding. Private family burial will take place at a later date.

Those wishing to contribute to Jean’s memory may do so to Stein Hospice Services, 1200 Sycamore Line Sandusky, OH 44870; or to First Christian Church, 3410 Hayes Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870.

Kentucky born and life lived.

Condolences may be shared at grofffuneralhomes.com.