Dale Richard Burrows

SANDUSKY — Dale Richard Burrows, 64, of Sandusky, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, in his home, surrounded by those he loved.

He was born Jan. 2, 1952, in Sandusky to the late Max and Carol (Cain) Burrows Jr. Dale was a truck driver and a commercial painter.

Dale is survived by his children, Dale Burrows Jr. of Ashland, Ohio, Tracy Souslin of Norwalk, Melissa Burrows of Sandusky and David Burrows of Columbus; grandchildren; and fiancée, Linda Goins. Special thanks go to Phillip Troike, Stefani Williams and and Colleen Connelly.

At Dale’s request, cremation will take place. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dale’s name to the funeral home. Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is handling arrangements.

Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting toftfh.com.