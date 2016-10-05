Dale Richard Burrows

He was born Jan. 2, 1952, in Sandusky to the late Max and Carol (Cain) Burrows Jr. Dale was a truck driver and a commercial painter.

Dale is survived by his children, Dale Burrows Jr. of Ashland, Ohio, Tracy Souslin of Norwalk, Melissa Burrows of Sandusky and David Burrows of Columbus; grandchildren; and fiancée, Linda Goins. Special thanks go to Phillip Troike, Stefani Williams and and Colleen Connelly.

At Dale’s request, cremation will take place. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dale’s name to the funeral home. Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is handling arrangements.

Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting toftfh.com.