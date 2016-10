He is survived by his father, Sylvester Hathorn; his mother, Sylvia Duval; his brother, Albert Hathorn; and two sisters, Synthia Hathorn and Sylvanna Hathorn; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Stephen’s AME Church, 312 Neil St., Sandusky.