Rose Ann D'Agostino

She was born June 13, 1943, in New York City and had lived the past 10 years in the Huron area and before that in Bellevue.

She owned and operated Second Hand Rose Store in Sandusky.

She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Huron. She enjoyed decorating, shopping, cooking, playing Scrabble and, most of all, spoiling her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, William D’Agostino, to whom she was married for 54 years; a daughter, Gina (David) Maroulis of Orlando, Fla.; a son, Darrin (Timmie) D’Agostino of Fort Worth, Texas; four grandchildren, Madison and Hunter Maroulis and Leo and Cameron D’Agostino; a sister and brother-in-law, Marie DiCicco and Joe Grabowski of Naperville, Ill.; and a brother, Gilbert and sister-in-law Josephine DeCicco of Long Island, N.Y.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, 410 Main St., Huron. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 430 Main St., Huron, with Father Jeffrey McBeth officiating. Burial will be in Scott Cemetery, Huron.

Condolences may be shared at fosterfh.com.