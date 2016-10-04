Nancy J. Tackett

She was born Jan. 20, 1937, in Tiffin. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue. Nancy graduated from Bellevue High School in 1955. She worked at R & R Donnelley and Ben Franklin.

She always enjoyed reading and loved animals, especially cats and dogs. She was an avid fan of any Cleveland sports team.

Nancy is survived by her sons, Kevin C. Tackett of Delaware, Dennis J. Tackett of Bellevue, Patrick A. (Betty) Tackett of El Granada, Calif., and David S. (Alicia) Tackett of Pickerington; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her sister, Susie (David) Weiland of Bellevue; and Hassinger siblings, Phyllis, Connie, Ruth, Raymond, Neil, Patricia and Jerry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Alice (Young) Boehler; her birth parents, Floyd and Marian (Ziegler) Hassinger; husband, Charles E. Tackett; son, James J. Tackett; brother-in-law, Dick Mallory; and siblings, Gene and Billy Hassinger.

Her funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 209 Southwest St., Bellevue. The Rev. Juli Lejman-Guy will officiate, and burial will follow in Bellevue City Cemetery. Auxter Funeral Home, Bellevue, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be given to Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Humane Society.

