Leatrice E. Schmidt

She was born June 9, 1928, in Sandusky to Edgar and Helen (Brushaber) Faulkner.

Leatrice was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ and a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post 2529 ladies auxiliary. She enjoyed playing Bingo, but especially enjoyed being with her grandchildren, children and her canine companion, Suzie.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin (Ollie) Zess of Sandusky; her son, Wayne A. “Winky” (Angela) Drossman of Sandusky; four grandchildren, Brian (Tammy) Drossman, Josh Drossman, Dr. Amy (Andrew) Drossman-Teetzel and Jason Muratori; three stepsons, Tom (Theresa) Schmidt, Tim Schmidt and John Schmidt; numerous great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Connie Drossman of Sandusky; sister-in-law, Sarah Drossman of Sandusky; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, Leatrice was preceded in death by her first husband, Wayne Drossman; second husband, William Schmidt; son, Gary “Fuzz” Drossman; stepson, Kenny Schmidt; and sister, Nancy Harper.

According to Leatrice’s wishes there will be no visitation. Private family services will be held. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Groff Funeral Home and Crematory, Sandusky, are handling the arrangements for the family.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870; or to the Erie County Dog Pound, 2900 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be made to grofffuneralhomes.com.