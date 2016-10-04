Jean Ann (Marshall) Yontz

Later in life, Jean moved to Florida; she always loved the ocean as it brought her such peace and comfort. She had a huge heart for animals — especially her dogs, who were her constant companions later in life. Her smile was there for everyone — friends and strangers alike — she just wanted those around her to be happy and find joy in the simple things in life.

Jean is survived by her father, Clifford Marshall; sister, Judi Griffith (husband Gary); sister, Jan Howard (husband Tim); daughters, Terri Miller and Christine Yontz (husband Russ); son, Michael (wife Denise); ex-husband, Kenneth Yontz; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Marshall; daughter, Jennifer Yontz; and her brother who died in infancy.

Memorials and donations can be sent in Jean’s honor to your local humane society as she had a heart for animals like no other.

Jean will be laid to rest with her daughter, Jennifer, at a future date.