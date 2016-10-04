Holton Fisher Howland

He was born March 21, 2005, in Bellevue, the son of Russell and Jessica (Walters) Howland of Bellevue.

Holton was a sixth grade student at Bellevue Middle School. He loved to play Xbox.

Along with his parents, Holton is survived by his brother, Hunter Howland of Columbus; sister, Luellyn Howland of Bellevue; grandparents, James R. Walters Jr. and Roberta (Keerps) Walters of Bellevue; Grandma Howland of Rochester Hills, Mich.; great-grandparents, James R. Walters Sr. and Phyllis R. (Sanders) Walters of Bellevue.

Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue, where a funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7.

Memorials can be made to the family or on the gofundme.com page dedicated to Holton’s family.

Memories and condolences may be shared at foosfuneral.com.