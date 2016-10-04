Harold Ray Jones

He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Barbara “Bunny” Hedges Jones, as well as Elizabeth Bennett Jones.

Born in New Madison, Ohio, on Oct. 7, 1923, he was also preceded in death by his parents, Edith and Paul Jones, as well as his brother, Albert.

Hal served in the Army during World War ll, earning a Purple Heart for his service.

A proud graduate of Ohio State, Hal was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, as well as the Wharton School of Business. Hal was known for his knowledge of the transportation industry in a successful career with Cahners Publishing, leading advertising sales for Transportation Age and Port Authority magazines.

An ardent sports fan, he loved his Buckeyes and Indians, but was equally happy watching his favorite participatory sport, golf. He was also a wicked bridge player, on a regular basis playing two or three times a week. Before his move west, Hal was a longtime member of both Plum Brook Country Club and Grace Episcopal Church in Sandusky.

His moral compass still guides his children, Anne Weiler Brown (Dr. Allen Brown) and Andrew C H Jones (Kazuko), as well as his grandchildren, Allie (Andrew Pillow), Emily (Tony Jenks) and Anna (Robert Brownell); and his great-grandchildren, Anderson and Allen Cooper Pillow, and Henry Ichiro Jenks.

He would like to be remembered with your love and if you wish to make a donation in his name to Victory Kitchen, P.O. Box 2593, (1613 Hayes Ave.) Sandusky, OH 44870, 419-627-8732. Hal always wanted to make sure no one went without a hot meal and a warm smile.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Grace Episcopal Church, followed by interment next to his beloved Bunny at Oakland Cemetery, followed by a celebration of his life at Plum Brook Country Club.