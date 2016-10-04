Greg Machovina

Greg was born Oct. 24, 1957, in Elyria.

Greg was a 1976 graduate of Elyria Catholic High School, where he participated in his favorite sports, football and baseball. In 1984, Greg earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from The Ohio State University, an accomplishment that he had always taken great pride in. This is also where he met his wife of 29 years, Susan (Small) Machovina. Greg then pursued a career in the Carbon Dioxide business for over 30 years, where he was instrumental in bringing on significant expansion to the company. His most recent position was as a business development manager for Carbon Dioxide at Air Products.

Greg, also known as “Mac” by many of his friends, will be remembered for his infectious laugh and ability to make friends everywhere he went. Greg lived for summers on Lake Erie, where he enjoyed boating and fishing with his family and friends. You could always find him cheering on his favorite sports teams, the Buckeyes, the Browns and the Cleveland Indians. Greg was a member of Saint Peter’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Susan, and his children, Colleen and Jamie; his sister, Teresa Machovina of Elyria; brothers, Bill (Marcia) and Jim (Mary), both of Elyria, and Marty (Nancy) of Grafton; as well as numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lila and William; and his siblings, Cathy Kothe, George and Paul.

The family will receive friends from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 430 Main St., Huron, and a Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, with Father Jeffrey McBeth. Private burial will take place at a later date.

Those wishing to contribute to Greg’s memory may do so to St. Peter Church, 430 Main St., Huron, OH 44839; or Victory Kitchen, 1613 Hayes Ave., Sandusky OH 44870.

Condolences may be shared at fosterfh.com.