Cathy Nadine (DeVese) Blissit

Cathy was born in Chicago on July 6, 1957. She was the adopted daughter of the late Melvin and Rozina (Green) DeVese.

A graduate of Sandusky High School, Cathy married Murphy “Chicago” Blissit in 1982. She accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal savior at an early age. She united with Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir. Cathy worked in various jobs around the community, most notably Ford Motor Company and Wal-Mart.

Cathy was a nurturer by nature. She loved and cared for people and animals. Cathy’s passions were music and cooking. She attained certifications in nutrition and food service from EHOVE.

Cathy will be missed by her three children, James Deon (Amy) Thomas, Ashley Rozine (Demitrius) Blissit and Cameron Henry Jones, all of Sandusky; biological mother, Eva Bracken of Chicago; sisters, the Honorable Brigitte L. Green (Harold) Churchwell and Tonya Hughes, both of Sandusky, Sonya (Carlton) Walker of Waukeegan, Wis., and Paula Faye (Charles) Singleton of Dayton; brothers, Charles Lamar Moore, Michael A. Green and Jamie DeVese, all of Sandusky, Dr. Larry (Cynthia) DeVese of Columbus, Jerry (Alfredia) Edwards of Benton Harbor, Mich., Alvis Goodman of Atlanta, Ga., Anthony Bracken of Chicago and Henry Taylor, of Mt. Prospect, Ill.; stepmothers, Marjorie Green Taylor and Mary Jo DeVese, both of Sandusky; aunts, Cathreen (David) Jones and Stella Green Johnson, both of Sandusky; uncle, Sylvester (Kim) Green of New Canaan, Conn.; special cousins, Columbus “BoPeep” Sadler, Edward and Jawon Johnson, and Imani and Mia Johnson; special grandchildren, Jada Blissit and Baby Demetrius; along with numerous other grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; adoptive parents; biological father, James L. Green; maternal grandparents, Wes and Crenell Green; paternal grandparents, John DeVese and Gladys Dennis; brothers, Scott V. Green and Anthony Smith; sister, Jamie Bracken; and numerous other relatives.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, until time of funeral services at 1 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1215 Pierce St., Sandusky. At Cathy’s request, cremation will follow and burial will be at a later date in Oakland Cemetery.

Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is handling arrangements.

Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting toftfh.com.