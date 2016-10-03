Robert E. Bickley Sr.

Robert was born June 25, 1937, in Sandusky to Ellsworth and Mildred (Coffman) Bickley.

Robert graduated from Sandusky High School with the Class of 1955. He retired in 1991 after working for 35 years as a construction electrician and was a member of Local Union No. 129.

Robert was also a member of the Sandusky American Legion, N.R.A. and the Erie County Conservation League. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he loved animals, especially his dogs, Lucy and Cocoa. Robert’s greatest joy was his family, and he always enjoyed being with his grandchildren.

Robert is survived by his children, Peggy Jo (Steven) Ruff of Sandusky, Robert E. (Kelly) Bickley Jr. of Sandusky and Donna (Martin) Klenk of Berlin Heights; nine grandchildren, Christopher, Patrick (Nicole), Amy (Ben), Robert, Brendan, Jordan, Jessica, Olivia and Kayla; three stepgrandchildren, Jarod (Tiffany), Nicholas and Cristina (Isaac); seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Cooper of Sandusky and Kathy (Robert) Crabbs of Shiloh, Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by wife, Carole A. (Ross) Bickley, in 2014; and his son, Thomas S. Bickley.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Wayne Brockway presiding. Burial will follow in Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron.

Those wishing to contribute to Robert’s memory may do so to Stein Hospice Services, 1200 Sycamore Line Sandusky, OH 44870; and Back To The Wild, P.O. Box 423, Castalia, OH 44824.

