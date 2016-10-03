Rita E. (Stookey) Singer

She was born Aug. 25, 1946, in Sandusky to Norbert and Mildred Stookey. She was a graduate of Sandusky High School and worked at both the Sandusky Ford plant and at adult group homes, as a supervisor.

She enjoyed being with family and friends. She loved doing crafts, creating flowers and crosses. She also enjoyed traveling and camping. There was always an animal or two around the house, because she dearly loved her pets.

Rita is survived by her husband, Charles H. Singer Sr.; children, Chuck Singer Jr., Teresa (Joe) Belinge, Annette Sartor and Pam (Fred) Vizi; and many grand- and great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Victoria Sears; a brother; a sister; and other family members.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, until time of funeral services at noon at Father’s Heart Family Church, 1814 Milan Road, Sandusky. Pastor Tony Robinson will officiate. Burial will follow in Meadow Green Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made in Rita’s name to her family, in care of the funeral home.

Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is handling arrangements.

Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting toftfh.com.