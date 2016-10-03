Patrick Boardman

He was born June 12, 1949, in Syracuse, N.Y., and had been a Vermilion resident for the past five years, moving from Huron.

Pat had worked for TransTec as a warehouse and transportation manager.

He was a member of the VFW Post 7576 in Vermilion, American Veteran-AMVETS in Sandusky, Fraternal Order of Eagles in Huron, American Legion Post 397 in Vermilion, Sons of AMVETS Post 17, and was an Eagle Scout. Patrick enjoyed fishing and riding in his golf cart.

He is survived by his sisters, Betsy (Harold) Paschall of China Spring, Texas, and Valerie (Nick) Calacavecchia of Minnesott Beach, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ted Boardman, and Patricia (Bloodgood) and Richard Bone.

At the family’s request, all services will be private.

The family suggests memorial contributions to The Erie County Humane Society, 1911 Superior St., Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be made at riddlefuneralhome.com.