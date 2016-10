He resided in Huron his entire life and, as he requested, his final days were spent with his family and close friends. Bus was an avid golfer and enjoyed repairing anything for anyone he knew.

A Memorial Mass celebrating Bus’ life will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 430 Main St., Huron.

Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, Huron, is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be shared at fosterfh.com.